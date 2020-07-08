Crowley police chief confirms second homicide this year, suspect sought

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Crowley police are investigating a homicide in the 500 block of West 8th Street.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to shots fired and found a man dead at the scene with to gunshot wounds to his torso, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.

“A number of casings were discovered at the scene and were collected. Detectives processed the scene, and the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office was contacted,” Broussard said in a statement. “The body of the young man was transported to Calcasieu Parish for a forensics autopsy.”

Detectives are following all possible leads in this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call either Crowley police at (337) 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at (337) 789-TIPS.