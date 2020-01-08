Live Now
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish need public’s help finding stolen tractor

Crime Stoppers
The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the felony theft of a tractor that was stolen from the 100 block of BM Oil Rd. in Evangeline.

Officials say the theft occurred between the dates of December 27th and December 30th, 2019.

The stolen equipment is described as a Mahindra 3525DI Tractor with a damaged grill and a 5 ft. bush hog, both red in color.

According to officials, it was taken from a site that does not have a lot of traffic and it is believed the suspects would have used a trailer with a winch to remove the property.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

