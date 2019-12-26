Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Crime Stoppers: Iberia Parish theft

Crime Stoppers
Posted: / Updated:

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the suspect responsible for the theft of a wallet and the unauthorized use of a credit card.

On November 21st, deputies responded to the 500 block of Weeks Island Road in reference to the theft of a wallet.

The suspect obtained the victims credit card from the stolen wallet and used it to make purchases at several local businesses.

Surveillance footage from the businesses revealed, the suspect to be a white male with facial hair, wearing a blue jacket.

After making the purchases, he entered the passenger side of a red Chevrolet Silverado and fled the scene.

If you can help identify the suspect or know the whereabouts of the truck pictured in the footage, please submit your anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.COM or call 364-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
52°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Overcast. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories