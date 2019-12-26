Crime Stoppers: Iberia Parish theft

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the suspect responsible for the theft of a wallet and the unauthorized use of a credit card.

On November 21st, deputies responded to the 500 block of Weeks Island Road in reference to the theft of a wallet.

The suspect obtained the victims credit card from the stolen wallet and used it to make purchases at several local businesses.

Surveillance footage from the businesses revealed, the suspect to be a white male with facial hair, wearing a blue jacket.

After making the purchases, he entered the passenger side of a red Chevrolet Silverado and fled the scene.

If you can help identify the suspect or know the whereabouts of the truck pictured in the footage, please submit your anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.COM or call 364-TIPS.