Arson suspected in investigation into burning of abandoned McKinley Street bar

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- An early morning fire destroyed a vacant bar on McKinley Street Thursday morning.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters responded a commercial fire just after 3 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the abandoned building was engulfed in flames. Twenty four firefighters battled the blaze for approximately fifteen minutes before getting it under control, LFD spokesman Alton Trahan said.

The building sustained heavy fire damage.

The last known name of the business was the Good Ole Boy’s Hookah Bar. The building did not have any utility services.

Witnesses reported the building was not secured. Individuals were seen entering the abandoned building possibly living inside, Trahan said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or the Lafayette Fire Department at 291-8716.

