Arson suspected in early morning duplex fire in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Investigators believe someone intentionally set fire to duplex, which completely destroyed it early Tuesday morning.

At about 1 a.m. Lafayette firefighters responded to the 100 block of Jeanmard Drive where they found the structure engulfed in flames.

“Emergency crews protected the neighboring dwellings from the intense heat while extinguishing the fire,” Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said.

One of the neighboring apartments did sustain minor exterior heat damage, Trahan said.

Arson is suspected, but not arrests had been made as of Tuesday.

Fire investigators are asking the public for assistance with any information regarding the early morning fire. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or Lafayette Fire Department at (337) 291-8716.