Additional suspects sought in St. Mary Parish home invasion investigation

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 32-year-old Patterson man is in custody following a home invasion in St. Mary Parish.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Tyson Celestine faces charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and on a warrant for home invasion and armed robbery.

On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, deputies responded to Zenor Road and Highway 90 in reference to an armed robbery. The complainant said three men entered the home and robbed them at gunpoint, authorities said.

Through the investigation, Celestine was developed as one of the suspects. He was arrested at his home. During the investigation, a pound of marijuana was found inside the residence, authorities said.

Celestine booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on a $550,000 bond.

The investigation into the armed robbery/home invasion is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this crime, please call (337) 828-1960 or send tips and information here. You can remain anonymous.