Acadia Parish seeks person of interest in robbery

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Felony Theft of a cell phone from inside the Dollar General, located at 3121 Evangeline Hwy. in Western Acadia Parish. The incident occurred at approx. 10 a.m. on August 11, 2019.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance removing the phone from the victim’s basket then concealing it on his person.

The suspect is described as a light complected black male with a tall, thin build and facial hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt with black trim and blue jeans. He was seen driving an older model light color car.

If you’re able to identify this suspect, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.