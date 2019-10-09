Acadia Parish search for suspects of oil equipment

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Felony Theft of testing equipment from an oil well site located north of Grand Prairie Hwy, near Church Point. The incident occurred sometime between early & mid-September, 2019.

Unknown suspect(s) removed several items from the site including an electronic fitting for a flow measurer, an autopilot flow measurer, a dump valve, & a toggle valve. Total value of this theft is over $14k.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.