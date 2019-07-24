Acadia Parish hit with recent car burglaries, search for suspects

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating several vehicle burglaries which occurred between July 7th and July 10th, 2019, in the area of Quarter Pole Rd. and Habetz Loop near Rayne.

Multiple subjects on bicycles were seen on video surveillance. They entered unlocked vehicles and stole purses, wallets and weapons. One of the vehicles which had keys in the ignition was also stolen.

The vehicle was later recovered at a local convenience store. One of the suspects was captured on video surveillance inside the store and is described as a white male with a tall, thin build wearing a baseball cap and dark clothing.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.