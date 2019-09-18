Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Suspects sought in Crowley burglary

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a burglary that occurred in 4200 block of Goodrich Rd. north of Crowley.

The incident took place on the night of September 14, 2019.

Two suspects forced their way through a window, investigators said.

Once inside they gained access to the shop area and stole a green Poulan Chainsaw, a red Troy Built weed eater and a Ruger 22 cal. rifle.

(Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office)

They also stole the victim’s tractor which was later recovered in a nearby gully.

Images of two suspects were seen on video surveillance stealing the tractor. The suspects left behind numerous clothing items.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.