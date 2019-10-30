Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Suspect sought “quick change scam”

DUSON, La. (KLFY)- Officers with the Duson Police Department are investigating a quick change scam that occurred at Miss Mamie’s, at 257 Austria Rd.

The crime took place on October 13, 2019, at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect used a $50 bill to pay the store clerk. During the transaction the subject asked for his change in different denominations, changing his mind each time and confusing the cashier.

He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 40s or 50s, wearing a purple polo, khaki pants and an LSU cap. He was seen getting into the passenger side of a black Nissan sedan occupied by at least two other individuals.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.