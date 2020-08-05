Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Public’s help sought in theft investigation at Crowley vehicle dealership

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are investigating the theft of a vehicle from Don Shetler Buick Chevrolet, located at 19400 Crowley Eunice Hwy. in Crowley.

The vehicle was stolen on June 26, 2020.

Investigators believe the suspect(s) stole the key fob then returned later and stole the vehicle, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said.

The stolen vehicle is described as a black 2018 Z-71 Chevrolet Tahoe with tinted windows. It is valued at approx. $49,000. Persons of interest are a white male and white female, Gibson said.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the APSO’s P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.