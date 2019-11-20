Live Now
Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers asking public’s help in stolen vehicle investigation

Crime Stoppers
EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a vehicle from the 2400 block of Degregory Road south of Eunice.

The incident occurred on November 16, 2019, between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The vehicle is described as a black 4-door 2015 Dodge Ram 1500. It was possibly seen in the Rayne area during the early morning hours of November 17.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

