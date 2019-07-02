Skip to content
Crime Stoppers
Lafayette Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers – St. Landry Parish stolen semi trailer flatbed at Lucky’s Casino
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers: Suspects wanted in connection to Basile stabbing in custody
Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Suspect sought in Crowley bank robbery
Crime Stoppers tip leads to business burglary arrest in Eunice
Local News
Breaux Bridge Police caught man, woman in possession of over $43,000 in stolen checks
Woman reported missing in Acadia Parish
Good Morning! Here are the top headlines from Passe Partout (7/3/19)
Lafayette Public Transit will be closed for Independence Day; Services resume July 5th
Downtown Lafayette sign painted with stars and stripes
Roundabout planned for busy Lafayette neighborhood
Cajun Nation mourns loss of Coach Tony Robichaux
Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco in attendance as portion of US Highway 90 named in her honor
Cockroaches are becoming immune to insecticides – Have a great day!
Former Iota police officer arrested for stalking, hate crime charges
More Local
More Crime Stoppers Headlines
Crime Stoppers – Acadia Parish burglary
Residents are helping curb crime in Catahoula
Lafayette Crime Stoppers – Police look for person(s) responsible for death of Kevin Calais
Crime Stoppers – St. Landry Parish burglary
Crime Stoppers – Iberia Parish, Business Burglaries
Crime Stoppers – Acadia Parish, Church Shooting
Crime Stoppers – St. Landry Parish Vehicle burglaries
Lafayette Crime Stoppers – Business Burglary
Crime Stoppers – St. Landry Parish home burglary
Crime Stoppers – St. Landry Parish armed robbery
National Headlines
Survivors from Honduras fishing boat sinking tell of fears
TV channels go dark after AT&T, Nexstar fail to reach deal
6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California
TV channels go dark after AT&T, Nexstar fail to reach deal
Fire destroys Jim Beam warehouse, bourbon flows into river
Florida man contracts flesh-eating bacteria without even touching water
July 4th water safety
July 4th road safety
Strongest earthquake in 20 years rattles Southern California
Decision on extinguishing Jim Beam fire a ‘day or two’ away
More National
