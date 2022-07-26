LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health is currently reporting over 2,276 new cases in a 24-hour period.

Of the newly reported cases, nearly 500 are reinfections. The state is reporting over 700 hospitalizations.

Dr. Henry Kaufman says at Our Lady of Lourdes they do not have anyone admitted to the ICU where COVID is their primary diagnosis, but in the same breath said that since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of available beds has dropped off.

Of the newly reported cases, 14% comes from the Acadiana region. Nearly 98% of new cases are tied to community spread.

“What we have here is waning community-wide immunity,” said Kaufman. “For most people, it is milder but for elderly and immunocompromised, we are seeing them again.”