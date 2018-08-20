Pro Football Challenge official contest rules

Pro Football Challenge Prediction Contest Official Rules

1. Local Market Sponsors. This local market prediction challenge contest (“Contest”) is sponsored by _____KLFY________ (the “Station”), 1808 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette, LA 70506, and ______Roy Motors____, 929 N. Main Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Ketterman Rowland & Westlund, 16500 San Pedro Ave #302, San Antonio, TX 78232 (collectively, the “Local Market Sponsors(s)”). This Contest is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Local Market Sponsors(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

This Contest is being offered in association with the national $50,000.00 2018 Pro Football Challenge Prediction Contest, which is separately sponsored by Aptivada and begins on August 20, 2018. The Aptivada contest rules are included below for review and acceptance.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. This local market Contest is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within ____KLFY________’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of _______KLFY______, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, the other Local Market Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in __KLFY______’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Contest materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a KLFY contest or sweepstakes only once every 60 days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six (6) months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. This Contest will cover the regular 2018 pro football season (the “Game Period”), which is slated to begin on September 6, 2018 and end on December 30, 2018. The local market Sponsors are not responsible for any delays or cancellations during or after the Game Period. This Contest will accept entries beginning on August 20, 2018 at 12:00 AM CST and ending on December 30, 2018 at 4:00 PM EST. Exact dates and times are subject to change.

To enter the Contest, entrants must visit www.klfy.com and submit an entry form. Entrants must include their name, phone number and e-mail address, date of birth and winning team selections in order to enter. Winning team selections can be revised or updated until the associated game is locked out, which will occur approximately 15 minutes prior to the official kick-off time of each game. Any winning team selections submitted after the lock out deadline will be considered invalid and will not qualify for points for that game.

All times displayed on the schedule are Eastern. Incomplete entries will not be considered. All entries must be received by December 30, 2018 at at 3:00 PM CST. One (1) entry per person will be accepted.

The eligible entrant who predicts the most games correctly from among all eligible contestants within that participating local market, thereby earning the most points in the winning team prediction challenge will be eligible to claim the 1st Place prize award available for that local market, subject to approval and verification of compliance with these official rules.

Local Market Sponsors(s) is/are not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or these Official Rules.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by Local Market Sponsors(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Local Market Sponsors(s) in its/their sole discretion. If the Local Market Sponsors(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Contest (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Local Market Sponsors(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Contest, the Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at www.klfy.com. Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest. The Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Local Market Sponsors(s) in its/their sole discretion. Entries not conforming to these entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE LOCAL MARKET SPONSORSS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Contest online, participants agree to www.klfy.com Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at https://www.klfy.com/privacy-policy Upon entry, all entry information becomes the property of the Local Market Sponsors(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Local Market Sponsors(s). By entering, entrants grant the Local Market Sponsors(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on www.klfy.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received and the accuracy of eligible entrant winning team prediction selections.

5. Prize(s). There will be [[one (1)]] local market winner in this Contest based on the platform and point system established in Aptivada’s national $50,000.00 2018 Pro Football Challenge Prediction Contest - detailed in the Aptivada contest rules below. On ____January 2nd____, 2019, at 10:00 am CST the local market winner will be notified that they won by phone or e-mail. The local market winner will receive a 50” TV approximate retail value $350.00. Entrants can win only once.

In the event of a tie for the most games predicted correctly within the local market, then the tie breaking procedures detailed in the Aptivada Official Rules (see below) will apply for determining the local market winner.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Local Market Sponsors(s). Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Local Market Sponsors(s) is/are not responsible for defective prizes. Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Other terms and conditions may apply.

6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The local market winner must claim the prize(s) in-person at the Station, 1808 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette, LA 70506, during regular business hours (Monday - Friday from 8:30 AM CST - 4:30 PM CST)). Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed by _____January 31st_______, 2019 at 4:30 PM CST or it/they will be forfeited. Winner(s) will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notifications will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Upon forfeiture of the prize(s), the Station has the right to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another Contest conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Local Market Sponsors(s). The Local Market Sponsors(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Local Market Sponsors(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. Prize(s) may subject to availability. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Local Market Sponsors(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Local Market Sponsors(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Local Market Sponsors(s). This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. Local Market Sponsors(s) will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Local Market Sponsors(s).

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station, Facebook and on wwwklfy.com for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner.

7. Limitation on Liability. Local Market Sponsors(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Local Market Sponsors(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest or prize-related activity.

8. Reservation of Rights. Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this local market Contest for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Local Market Sponsors(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on www.klfy.com.

9. Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Contest, please contact KLFY at 1808 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette, LA 70506. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please go to https://www.klfy.com/contests/pro-football-challenge or send a

self-addressed stamped envelope to KLFY, 1808 Eraste Landry Road, LA 70506, within thirty (30) days of the end of this Contest.

See Aptivada Contest Rules below.