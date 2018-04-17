Every Wednesday KLFY’s Heath Morton will host a backyard barbecue at the house of a lucky KLFY-10 viewer. To be eligible to win, contestants will be asked to submit their request online at KLFY.com. Health will do live cut-ins during KLFY News at 5 and 6 from the lucky viewer’s home. Each week Best Stop will provide food to feed up to 10 people, charcoal, sodas, plates, cutlery and the Grand Prize of a $150 grocery gift certificate. WCC Furniture will provide a $100 store gift card each week and a Grand Prize of outdoor furniture. Buzz Fuzz will provide yard treatment each week and a Grand Prize of 3 months of yard treatment.
KLFY’s Backyard BBQ
