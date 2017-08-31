Click Here To Enter KLFY’s Pro Football Challenge
Abbeville50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 14 mph NW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Overcast. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas47°F Overcast Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 15 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous