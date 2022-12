(KLFY) — Five lucky winners have been announced in the KLFY Christmas Dinner Giveaway contest.

One winner was selected from each of the five Piggly Wiggly locations in Acadiana. The winners will each receive $100 Piggly Wiggly gift cards.

The winners from the respective Piggly Wiggly stores are:

Scott — Stephanie Bovee

— Stephanie Bovee Rayne — Rodonna Seaux

— Rodonna Seaux Cecilia — Leslie Dupuis

— Leslie Dupuis Opelousas — Linda Huval

— Linda Huval Church Point — Althea Berard

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to all who entered.