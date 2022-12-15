(KLFY) — Six lucky winners have been drawn in the 2022 KLFY Holiday Giveaways contest.

Over 800 entries were received in the contest, which was sponsored by Acadian Pawn, Allwood Furniture, Bare Wood Furniture, Emily Katherine Boutique and South College Shopping Center.

The winners won the following prizes:

Shannon Collins: A-frame garden swing valued at $719 from All Wood Furniture

Delicia Daniels: $150 gift card from Emily Katherine Boutique

Michael Fiegler: Gift Basket valued at $150 from South College Shopping Center

Shannon Norris: Bare Wood Furniture 4-foot rollback glider valued at $385

Deja Roseberry: Gift Basket valued at $150 from South College Shopping Center

Dana Shay: Xbox game console valued at $150 from Acadian Pawn

Congratulations to our winners, and thanks to all who entered.