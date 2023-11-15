LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Here are the five lucky winners of the 2023 KLFY Turkey Day Giveaway, sponsored by Piggly Wiggly.

The winners are:

Bernadell White of Opelousas

Catherine McBride of Scott

Christie Sonnier-Dear of Rayne

Terry Patterson of Cecilia

Ethel Isadore of Church Point

These five people were selected out of the over 2,400 entries recieved this year to win a $100 gift card from Piggly Wiggly. Thanks to everyone who participated.

