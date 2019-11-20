With holiday shopping here, experts warn to take precaution with your cash

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- In Vermilion Parish, two men were arrested for using counterfeit money at a business just outside the city limits of Gueydan.

With many people shopping for the holidays now, it’s important you to take action now to prevent getting scammed with fake money.

At The Main Stop in Gueydan, they said they’ve been hit with counterfeit money about 15 times just within this year alone.

That’s why they have a counterfeit detector machine to detect counterfeit money.

​​One employee at the gas station spoke with News 10 on how to detect counterfeit money.​​

“The picture of the man is more faded and blurry. It’s not clear. It doesn’t feel like this kind of paper,” they said. “They use different kind of papers that has a waxy feel to it.”

​​With Black Friday right around the corner and many people out doing holiday shopping already, the Better Business Bureau has some suggestions. ​

“So first of all, you want to arm yourself with information. That’s the best gift you can give yourself this holiday season. Be aware of what you’re using, and when to use it. So a debit card is like electronic money. It immediately comes out of your bank account,” said Sharane Gott, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana.​

The Better Business Bureau says it’s important to use your credit card when shopping because your debit card doesn’t have the same protection as a credit card.​​

“Unless you know the store, the vendor, whatever it might be really, really well. I would say don’t use it,” Gott explained.

Lafayette Police say to be aware of your surroundings when shopping.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas said.

“The crimes that occur at this time are crimes of opportunity,” Dugas said. “So if you look like you’re standing out like a victim, or if you’re looking like you’re not paying attention or aren’t aware of your surroundings, then that’s going to be a target for the people that are looking for individuals like that.”