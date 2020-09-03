PET FOOD RECALL: Dog food sold at Family Dollar recalled due to fungal toxin

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A certain brand of dog food has been recalled after a fungal toxin was discovered by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Feed Program.

The LDAF/LSU Agricultural Chemistry Laboratory discovered the Aflatoxin during routine regulatory testing of commercial feeds, and pet foods, being sold at retail stores.

“This type of testing is all part of our regular efforts to protect animal and public health,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M. “Aflatoxin is a potent carcinogen that in this case could have been harmful to pets.”

The recalled pet food has been identified as “Family Pet Meaty Cuts Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavors Premium Dog Food” manufactured by Sunshine Mills for Midwood Brands LLC. This product was sold at Family Dollar stores.

After finding the Aflatoxin, the LDAF placed a stop sale order on the food and requested that the company remove the product from store shelves. This resulted in the voluntary recall by Sunshine Mills.

If you have purchased this product, please look for the following to determine if the product is effected:

Lot number TD1 05 APRIL 2020 11:50

Best if Used By 04/05/2021

Guarantor: Midwood Brands LLC

If you have bought an effected product, the LDAF asks that you dispose of the food or return it to the store where it was purchased.