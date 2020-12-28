More than 190,000 ceiling fans recalled after blades fly off

NEW YORK (NEXSTAR/AP) — More than 190,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled after reports that the blades fell off while spinning, hitting people and causing property damage.

The Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were sold this year between April and October at Home Depot stores and via its website. They include fans that are matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel. They also come with a white color-changing LED light and remote control.

About 182,000 of them were sold in the U.S. and 8,800 were sold in Canada. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said owners of the fans should stop using them immediately and inspect them for blades that aren’t secure.

“If consumers observe blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip during inspection, consumers should immediately contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan,” the CPSC said.

The company has received 47 reports of blade detachments, including two reports of the blade hitting someone and four reports of the blade causing property damage.

King of Fans, which makes the ceiling fans, said it will replace any of the faulty ones for free.