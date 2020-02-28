Lennox heat pumps recalled due to fire hazard

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall of three models of Lennox Ductless Single-Zone or Multi-Zone heat pumps.

The model and serial numbers can be found on the nameplate on the side of the units. Only heat pumps with the following model and serial numbers are included in the recall:

Model Number Serial Number

MPA018S4M-1P 6915XXXXXX or 6916XXXXXX MPA048S4S-1P 6915XXXXXX or 6916XXXXXX MPA048S4M-1P 6915XXXXXX or 6916XXXXXX

US CPSC says consumers should immediately contact their installing servicer, dealer, or contractor to arrange for a free replacement of the outdoor unit if they have any of the above models.

While awaiting replacement, they suggest consumers monitor the recalled heat pumps while they are being operated and keep foliage and other flammable items at least 24 inches away from the recalled units.

Lennox is contacting all known independent dealers about the recall directly. The dealers will contact individual consumers to arrange for recalled outdoor units to be removed and replacement units to be installed.

The firm has received two reports of overheating. One report included a small hole in the heat pump motor due to melting and one report of the fan blade and motor catching fire. No injuries have been reported.