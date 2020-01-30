Live Now
Inclined baby sleepers, rocking seats recalled due to risk of suffocation

Consumer Alert

by: KFVS

Posted: / Updated:

(KFVS) – Several Inclined baby sleepers and rocking seats were recalled due to a risk of suffocation.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, infant deaths have been reported with other manufacturer’ inclined sleep products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.

Currently, the CPSC reports there have been no incidents/injuries with the following products. However, consumers should immediately stop using them.

About 46,300 units of the SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper were recalled.

This includes sleepers with the model number 91394. The number is located on the cross bar tube of the frame between the two upright tubes. The product is a free-standing inclined sleep product.

The sleepers were sold at Juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide, including Amazon and Buy Buy Baby from March 2017 through December 2019 for about $99.

Consumers can contact Summer Infant for a cash refund or voucher.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

