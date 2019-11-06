Breaking News
Water system down in the entire city of Ville Platte
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Consumer Alert: AG’s office warns of several child product recalls

Consumer Alert
Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging consumers to be mindful of several child products that have recently been recalled.

“In order to help ensure the well-being of all Louisiana children, I urge parents and guardians to take a brief moment to learn about these recalled products,” said Landry. “I would do anything to ensure the safety of my child; and as your Attorney General, I am committed to doing whatever I can to protect all of our State’s children.”

The following are recalled products:

  • Children’s Pajama Pants by Just Love Fashion
  • Forky 11” Plush Toy by Disney
  • Girl’s Pajama Sets by The Company Store
  • Children’s Security Blankets by Swaddle Bee
  • Infant Steps Bouncers by Stokke
  • Wooden Grasping Toys by Lidl
  • Kickster Bikes by Trek
  • Children’s Pajamas by H&M
  • Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories by The Boppy Company
  • Trampolines by Super Jumper
  • Sock and Wrist Rattle Sets by London Bridge
  • Children’s Pajamas by SAMpark
  • Kids Water Bottles by Contigo
  • Inclined Sleepers by Dorel Juvenile Group USA
  • Handmade Knit Dolls by The Beaufort Bonnet Company
  • Children’s Loungewear by Ragdoll & Rockets
  • Children’s Chairs and Stools by RH
  • Connecting Bath Toys by Pearhead UbbiC
  • hildren’s Bunk Beds by Walker Edison Furniture

For more information on these products and consumer remedies for them, view the Fall 2019 Safety Box at www.AGJeffLandry.com/safetybox and watch the video below:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories