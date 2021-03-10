Zydeco Marathon kicks off this weekend in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Police would like to advise the community of the upcoming Zydeco Marathon which will feature a half marathon of 13.1 miles and a full marathon of 26.2 miles

The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 7 a.m. starting at Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette.

The start and finish line will be downtown on Jefferson Street. The race will go through the Saint Streets, Cajundome, Downtown Lafayette, Freetown neighborhoods, ULL’s campus, the Oil Center, and Bendel Gardens neighborhood.

This event may affect traffic in these areas up to 2 pm., the LPD said. Please use an alternate route to avoid the area.