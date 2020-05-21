Zydeco Extravaganza TV special to be broadcast statewide on May 24

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- It’s about to be Memorial Day weekend, and for Zydeco fan across Acadiana, it means it’s time for the Zydeco Extravaganza.

Founded in 1987, this annual event has grown to be the largest one-day Zydeco festival in the world.

This year, the event will go virtual! It will be aired on KLFY on May 24 at 12 p.m.

This year’s performances will include Rusty Metoyer and The Zydeco Krush, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters and Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie.

The hour long television special is a way for zydeco music fans to celebrate Creole culture while having some normalcy, organizer Dustin Cravins said.

News 10 will also stream it here.

It’s going to be a great show. Hope you will tune in!