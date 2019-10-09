World Championship Gumbo Cookoff celebrates 30 years this weekend

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- The forecast is calling for gumbo this weekend!



Everything setting up for a perfect weekend in downtown New Iberia for the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff this Saturday and Sunday.



The theme for the 30th Annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff taking place in New Iberia.



The music line up includes 337, Chubby Carrier, Geno Delafose and Dwayne Dopsie.



The weekend will include cooking demonstrations, a youth cookoff on Saturday. The actual gumbo cookoff happening Sunday.



This year’s gumbo cookoff will feature more than 75 teams.



The event is free and open to the public. Learn more here.