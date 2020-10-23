Women Who Mean Business 2020 honorees announced, virtual awards ceremony set for Dec. 9

LAFAYETTE, La.- United Way of Acadiana’s Women United is preparing to hose its 2020 Women Who Mean Business Awards, presented by Home Bank.

“While COVID-19 has undeniably changed the way this year’s event is celebrated, United Way of Acadiana is eager to recognize ten accomplished women who have made a difference in their community,” the nonprofit announced.

The organization is hosting this event for the third year, continuing Acadiana’s time-honored tradition.

This year’s event will be held virtually via United Way’s Facebook page on Wednesday, December 9 from 6:30 to 8 pm.

The following women will be honored:

2020 Trailblazer Honoree sponsored by Meritus Credit Union:

Phyllis Coleman Mouton

Women of Wisdom (WOW)

2020 Women Who Mean Business Honorees:

Tina Begnaud

St. Martin Tourist Information

Kalli Christ

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana

Dr. Melanie Fowler

Orthodontist

Dr. Holly Howat

Beacon Community Connections

Anita Levy

The Levy Cancer Foundation

Amanda Case Logue, M.D.

Oschner Lafayette General Health

Linda Peters

LA Cardiovascular and Limb Salvage Center

Leigh Rachal

Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing (ARCH)

Irma Trosclair

Superintendent of Schools, Lafayette Parish School System