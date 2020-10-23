Women Who Mean Business 2020 honorees announced, virtual awards ceremony set for Dec. 9

LAFAYETTE, La.- United Way of Acadiana’s Women United is preparing to hose its 2020 Women Who Mean Business Awards, presented by Home Bank.
“While COVID-19 has undeniably changed the way this year’s event is celebrated, United Way of Acadiana is eager to recognize ten accomplished women who have made a difference in their community,” the nonprofit announced.
The organization is hosting this event for the third year, continuing Acadiana’s time-honored tradition.
This year’s event will be held virtually via United Way’s Facebook page on Wednesday, December 9 from 6:30 to 8 pm.
The following women will be honored:
2020 Trailblazer Honoree sponsored by Meritus Credit Union:
Phyllis Coleman Mouton
Women of Wisdom (WOW)
2020 Women Who Mean Business Honorees:
Tina Begnaud
St. Martin Tourist Information
Kalli Christ
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana
Dr. Melanie Fowler
Orthodontist
Dr. Holly Howat
Beacon Community Connections
Anita Levy
The Levy Cancer Foundation
Amanda Case Logue, M.D.
Oschner Lafayette General Health
Linda Peters
LA Cardiovascular and Limb Salvage Center
Leigh Rachal
Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing (ARCH)
Irma Trosclair
Superintendent of Schools, Lafayette Parish School System