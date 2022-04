LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Acadiana Duck Derby was held Saturday at Moncus Park. Over 13,000 ducks sponsored and it’s benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank.

Here are the top 3 winners of the 2022 Acadiana Duck Derby:

Grand Prize of $5,000 – Megan D.

2nd Prize: Allure Enhancement $1,000 Gift Card – Jeanette L.

3rd Prize: City Club at River Ranch, Two-night stay at The Carriage House Hotel – Nathan G.

For a complete list of winners, check out the official Acadiana Duck Derby website.