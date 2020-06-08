Will UL Cajuns be back on campus this fall? The university is working towards that goal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The University of Louisiana at Lafayette says faculty and staff have worked diligently during the time off to make sure the campus is safe for the fall semester return.



“Our main focus is on the safety, health, wellness, and welfare of our students, faculty, and staff,” UL Senior Communications Representative Eric Maron, said.



UL Lafayette is putting the final touches on plans to welcome back their students.

The university created a task force comprised of some faculty, staff, and students to help set guidelines for the safe reopening of campus.



“We will have a thorough cleaning of the university. We are monitoring the structure of classrooms so when classes do begin this fall, students will have separation and we can make accommodations for health issues and concerns,” adds Maron.



The task force focuses on a three-phase plan surrounding student life, faculty and staff support, areas of teaching, campus operations, finances, and communications.



Maron explains, “Phase 1 is the process where we evaluate what it takes to come back to campus. Phase 2, when we do come back in the fall, we will be open, most operations will be back.”



UL Lafayette has launched a new website to help with an easy transition back on campus for students this fall.

It will guide and emphasize safety precautions on campus for the well being of students, faculty, staff, and visitors.



“We are taking every step we can to ensure or prevent an illness. We encourage parents, faculty, students to go to our COVID website dedicated just to that,” Maron says.