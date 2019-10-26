Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
What rain? Five Halloween Art and Nature Festival workshops take place Saturday at NuNu in Arnaudville

ARNAUDVILLE, La. Five Halloween Art and Nature Festival workshops take place Saturday, Oct. 26.

Expected rain and thunderstorms forcing the reschedule of the Saturday, Oct. 26 Halloween Art and Nature Festival will not dampen all activities planned, organizers said.

Taking place 1-4 p.m. at NUNU Arts and Culture Collective, 1510 Courtableau Hwy., Arnaudville, are five of the festival’s workshops:

  • Mythical Afro-futurist heroes
  • Local critters clay sculpting
  • Plant-based ink-painting workshop includes, “How to make ink from plants and fungus.”

