JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Families suffering from food insecurity are not the only ones who benefit from FoodNet’s annual Food for Families Food Drive. They also cater to senior citizens, who sometimes feel overlooked.

A group of women have been going to the Council on Aging facility from as short as two weeks to as long as 25 years. They’ve all known each other their whole lives.

Margaret Gerard has been going to the facility for 23 years. “You come here and you have companionship and you go home and reminisce about what happened that morning. It makes you feel good,” explains Gerard.

Sue Smith just joined the facility two weeks ago. She says although she is well taken care of by her family, going to the center creates a sense of independence. Smith says, “They all work, they are living their lives.

I can’t depend on them 100%.”

Usually when talking about food insecurity amongst communities, the focus is on families and children.

The group of ladies say they sometimes feel forgotten. However, every year they look forward to the food for families food drive.

Elvenia Dugas has been a member for 20 years. She encourages the community to “Keep on supporting us, because the elderly really need the help.”

Helen Vital joined the Council on Aging years ago after her mother who also joined the center passed away.

Her sister, Bernalla Kay Prudhomme joined about three years ago. She took Vital in after her home was damaged due to Hurricane Laura. They say it reminds them of the old days when the community thrived on taking care of each other and lending a helping hand.

“We learned the value of family and taking care of one another. I love my family, I will stick up for them,” said Prudhomme

The Council on Aging will be accepting donations for FoodNet’s Food for Families Food Drive on Dec. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the facility.