“We come in piece,” Popeyes® Chicken Nuggets land in the U.S.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is “ending the chicken wars” with the introduction of their new Chicken Nuggets.

Many of you may remember what happened when Popeyes® released their chicken sandwich.

On Tuesday, residents of the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico can now get their hands on the new chicken nuggets.

According to the restaurant chain, “on its very own launch day, Popeyes is actually purchasing (the cash equivalent of) ONE MILLION NUGGETS* from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Chic-Fil-A and Burger King (including their own), through The Popeyes Foundation℠, to show “WE COME IN PIECE. 8 PIECE”.”

All of those nuggets are going to go to a good cause.

Popeyes® is giving the one million nuggets to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana.

So who has the best chicken nuggets?