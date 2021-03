LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Garden District Soapery is a small home based business that aims to give you an experience that is not only pleasing to the eyes but nourishing to the skin.

The product line includes soaps, anti-aging creams, bath and beauty products and soy candles.

To try out the products, you can find the team members every Saturday at the Farmers Market at Moncus Park, from 8am until 12 noon.