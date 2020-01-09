Walmart to host free wellness event in stores across Louisiana on Saturday

Walmart is starting the new year by offering free wellness services and resources across Louisiana to help customers save money and live better in 2020.

According to the CDC, flu activity is high in the U.S. and is expected to continue for weeks.

Overall, Louisiana has experienced some of the highest flu activity throughout the 2019-2020 flu season.

More than 170 million flu vaccines have been distributed this flu season, but that’s just over half of the U.S. population.

The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot. It’s not too late to get your flu shot during this event.

Along with affordable flu shots, the company is also offering free health screenings, other low-cost immunizations and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals. Services include: