Breaking News
U.S. officials confident Iran shot down passenger jet
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Walmart to host free wellness event in stores across Louisiana on Saturday

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Walmart is starting the new year by offering free wellness services and resources across Louisiana to help customers save money and live better in 2020. 

According to the CDC, flu activity is high in the U.S. and is expected to continue for weeks.

Overall, Louisiana has experienced some of the highest flu activity throughout the 2019-2020 flu season.

More than 170 million flu vaccines have been distributed this flu season, but that’s just over half of the U.S. population

The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot. It’s not too late to get your flu shot during this event.

Along with affordable flu shots, the company is also offering free health screenings, other low-cost immunizations and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals. Services include:

  • Low-cost flu shots and immunizations
  • Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)
  • Giveaways
  • Wellness demos

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Overcast. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories