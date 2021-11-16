Wallace Breaux Sr., longtime owner of Breaux’s Mart grocery store in Lafayette, dies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Wallace Breaux Sr., the longtime owner of Breaux’s Mart grocery store, died over the weekend in Lafayette.

Breaux, who owned and operated an independent grocery store for more than six decades, died Sunday at his home surrounded by his family.

He was 86.

His grocery store, Breaux’s Mart, opened in 1959 and still located in the same location at 2600 Moss Street.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date, his obit stated.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Marjorie, six children, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and his beloved canine baby girl, Sophie.

The Breaux Family ask that memorial contributions be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, La 70501 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org