Volunteers step up to help distribute food to hundreds at the Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Second Harvest Food Bank, United Way of Acadiana and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette hosted a large food drive at the Cajundome the Friday.

It began at 10 a.m. and was supposed to end at 12 p.m. However, cars were lined up before and after those times.

The National Guard assisted in food distribution, something they usually aren’t seen doing. They tell News 10 that it’s a chance for them to give back to the community in a different way.

“It’s great giving back to our community. It’s very rewarding and humbling,” Staff Sgt. Jeremy Lake said.

Hundreds of cars were lined up, some waiting over an hour. For Michael Levine, he came to the drive on his bike. Levine says his car really doesn’t work and he can’t afford to fix it. He bikes to and from work. Today he took his lunch break early to get food for his family.

“Seeing this, it kind of opens your eyes. It makes you realize how real it really is and just being able to give back is just really great,” Sgt. Lake said.

Trina Lam spent her morning volunteering as well. She says she plans on returning for the next drive.

“I like the meaningful contribution we have. To give back to everyone else, you just feel so satisfied leaving every single time,” she said.

If you’re struggling and need help, you can contact the Second Harvest Food Bank.