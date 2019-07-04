Volunteers pack 5,000 backpacks for Lafayette Parish students

It’s an initiative that’s been picking up momentum for many months now. uniting students, teachers, philanthropist, businessmen, and women. Volunteers with the Love Our Schools Foundation is having a busy week.

“It’s overwhelming. because when we talk about loving and loving our neighbor, it’s one thing. But, to actually see it in action. Love in action. It’s life-changing,” said Lakesha Miller.

An overwhelming amount of love and support is demonstrated inside the Lafayette Parish school board warehouse as volunteers from all walks of life come together for one thing.

“What started off as a coffee shop conversation has turned into packing 5,000 book sacks for 5,000 kids. 100 service projects in eight schools,” said RYAN Domengeaux with the Schumaker Family Foundation.

Roughly 180,000 items are being stuffed inside back sacks for students in underserved communities. Love Our Schools is the initiative that many says, was long overdue.

“We’re last in education in the country, whether we like to talk about it or not. That’s where the fact is. So we believe in the way to fix that is through community initiatives,” he added.

Eight schools are being revitalized in the transformation zones. Themi Chassion represents district four on the school board. “I’ve not had a “F” school. Lose my mind over it. Loose sleep. Pardon my French, pissed off. Like, there has to be a plan going forward,” Chassion said.

He’s now filled with joy to see how the focus has turned. resources are changing lives and results like never before. It’s unheard of for us. We’re making the gains. These schools are going to be a B or an A school very very soon,” he added.

For children who feel they lack certain tools to succeed, Interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair said this movement is closing the opportunity gap. “For our students to have everything they need on the first day of school has a tremendous social impact which then has a tremendous academic impact,” she said.

People are devoting their summer to ensure no child goes without. “Because this is where it happens. This is the real work. This is meaningful. This is impactful because it is going to change a child’s life dynamically. People don’t realize it, but it will,” said Miller.

July 13th is the big day. They will begin revamping all eight schools in the transformation zone. More volunteers are still needed.