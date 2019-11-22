Volunteers needed to help upgrade lighting in LeRosen Preparatory School campus

Love Our Schools needs volunteers for LeRosen Preparatory School project

As part of its 2019 initiative, Love Our Schools will be upgrading the lighting for the entire LeRosen Preparatory School campus, 516 E. Pinhook Road.

One hundred volunteers are needed to assist the licensed electricians who will be leading the project, which is taking place during the Thanksgiving break so as not to interrupt classes.

Volunteers can sign up by visiting here.

When: Saturday, November 23 – Wednesday, November 27

Daily Shift #1: 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Daily Shift #2: 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.





About: Love Our Schools is an educational initiative aimed at transforming public schools and elevating our community, doing so in cooperation with Lafayette Parish School System. With the mission of engaging the community to improve lives through leadership and education, Love Our Schools is dedicated to supporting educational growth and achievement across Louisiana. If you wish to learn more, please visit www.LoveOurSchoolsFoundation.com.