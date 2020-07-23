VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: St. Joseph Diner needs help with food and meal preparation

LAFAYETTE, La. (Catholic Charities of Acadiana)- St. Joseph Diner is currently in dire need of volunteers to assist in food preparation.

This new volunteer need coincides with a new partnership between Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Second Harvest Food Bank and Drew Brees, working to produce and distribute upwards of 15,000 meals per week for the Acadiana area.

Those interested in volunteering can see available shifts and register here.

Questions regarding the new volunteer opportunities should be directed to Sarah Baquet, Community Engagement Coordinator at sarahb@catholiccharitiesacadiana.org or (337) 235-4972 ext. 1222

A total of 20 volunteers will be needed Monday through Friday, starting Monday, July 27, and broken down into a morning and afternoon shift of 10 volunteers each. Under the supervision of kitchen staff, volunteers will assist with food and meal preparation and packaging along with special projects.

Volunteers assist with a variety of tasks including packing various food, snack and drink items, making sandwiches, plating meals, packing meals for delivery, cleaning, sweeping and washing dishes. Specific assignments and projects may vary slightly based on kitchen needs.