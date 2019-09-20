Volunteers needed: Rotary is collecting gently used furniture for local families in need on Sept. 21

Clean out your attic or storage unit- the Rotary Club of Lafayette is collecting gently used mattresses, tables, chairs, sofas, chests of drawers and other furniture for distribution to local families moving out of homelessness or recovering from disasters.

Many of those in need are women with small children so single bed mattresses, cribs, bunk and trundle beds are especially useful, the organization said.

All furniture can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the SOFA warehouse at 410 North Pierce in Lafayette.

The furniture will be distributed on Sept. 28.