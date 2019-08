Love Our Schools are starting their prep work today and need volunteers.

They are currently at all eight of the Love Our Schools sites. Each school needs at least eight to ten volunteers.

Love Our Schools asks, that you just show up. You will help make a difference and set the stage for Saturday’s big “Love Our Schools Event”.

The school sites that need volunteers are: Alice Boucher, Acadian Middle, Carencro Heights, Carencro High, Lafayette Middle, Lerosen Prep and Northside, J.W. Faulk.