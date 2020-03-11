Volunteers needed for annual ‘Trash Bash’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Project Front Yard, LCG, and the Bayou Vermilion District are looking for volunteers to participate in their annual Trash Bash.

People are invited to take part in “beautifying Lafayette by cleaning its streets, parks and waterways.”

Neighborhood groups, Scouts, nonprofits and businesses are asked to choose a sight within Lafayette Parish where they will clean up litter. There is no cost to participate.

Volunteers can register through Eventbrite, by emailing recycling@lafayettela.gov, or by phone at (337)-291-5637.

The first 100 registered volunteers will receive a free T-shirt. A limited number of canoes are available for reservation by those wanting to clean up on the Bayou Vermilion. Volunteers may also bring their own personal watercraft.

The community cleanup effort is scheduled for Saturday, April 4 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Volunteers will meet up at the Bayou Vermilion District’s Begnaud House at 500 Fisher Road to pick up supplies. Gloves, litter bags, litter grabbers and high visibility vests will be provided at the Begnaud House that morning. For those who reserve canoes, paddles and life vests will be provided as well as transportation upstream.

Volunteers may also arrange to pick up supplies prior to the event at the Recycling Office located at 400 Dugas Road in Lafayette.

All volunteers are invited to return to the BVD’s Begnaud House by 11:30 for the after-clean up ‘bash’ where prizes will be awarded for the most interesting piece of trash discovered and the most trash retrieved.

Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes and sunscreen and bring a durable water bottle.

For more information or help identifying a clean-up site, please contact the Recycling Office at 337.291.5637 or recycling@lafayettela.gov