Volunteers needed at Second Harvest Food Bank

A volunteer packs a box of produce at Second Harvest Food Bank. (Photo: Contributed by Second Harvest Food Bank)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Second Harvest Food Bank is asking for the public’s help in filling volunteers slots soon to become vacant.

“We have had the incredible support of the Louisiana National Guard since March during our emergency response,” said Second Harvest President Community Outreach Coordinator Brittany Bowie. “We knew they wouldn’t be with us forever, and now their deployment is set to wind down June 15. These young men and women have been an amazing part of our ability to respond to the COVID-19 food crisis.”

Volunteers are needed to help sort and repack donations, help distribute food at emergency distributions, and in many other areas of the organization’s facility and operation at 215 E Pinhook Road.

“Students as young as 10 can help in parts of our facility, with supervision,” Bowie said.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Second Harvest is enc encouraged to visit no-hunger.org/volunteer to sign up.