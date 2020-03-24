Volunteers make masks for those affected during COVID-19 pandemic

(KLFY)- As the pandemic spreads, health officials are asking everyone to do their part in stopping the growth of COVID-19.

Volunteers have started making masks as a way to help out hospitals and others affected.

Donna Savoy says, “Business is slowing down. Everything is here. I can do it. We have fabrics. We’ve got supplies. We want to help people on the front line.”

Donna Savoy is trying to do her part to help during the Coronavirus pandemic.

She is a wedding dress designer and seamstress with extra material to spare.

She says she wants to help hospital staffs and others by making masks for those in need of supplies.

“Woke up one night said we can do this. This is what we need to do. If everyone would just do a little part, then we can get through this,” explains Savoy.

Donna explains its important to her to do her part and help those in need, especially at this time.

Savoy adds, “I’m a Louisiana gal tride and true and this is what I have been taught, is you help everyone who needs help.”

She says everyone has a part in stopping the spread and growth of the pandemic and together we can all get through this.

“We won’t make it through if we don’t all help. This will continue. We can get ahead of this if everyone does a little part,” Savoy adds.