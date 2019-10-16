Ronald “T” Doucet, Ville Platte’s first African American city marshal dies

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Ville Platte City Marshal Ronald “T” Doucet died Sunday due to a sudden illness, officials confirmed.

He was 51 years old.

Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine said Doucet’s passing is a “tremendous loss” to the city.

“Ronald ‘T’ was a kind and compassionate leader and public servant,” Vidrine said. “He loved people and he loved helping people. His impact on law enforcement will be remembered with admiration. He represented the City Marshal’s office with dignity and respect. His indelible contributions to this city and the City Marshal’s office will be felt and remembered forever. He will be truly missed.”

Doucet served as city marshal for 11 years. Prior to that post, he was a police juror for 13 years.

Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. John Baptist Church, 824 W.Hickory St. in ville Platte.

A viewing will be held at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m.

Doucet leaves behind his wife, Lisa, of 23 years, two daughters, one grandchild, his mother and father and one brother.

Following the funeral service, a law enforcement motorcade will proceed down Main Street to the cemetery.