View List: Which stores will be open on Easter Sunday?

Easter is a great time to visit with family, but what happens if you need a last-minute ingredient or the Easter Bunny runs out of candy? You visit one of the stores listed below because they have vowed to remain open on Easter Sunday.
Retailers:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: The outdoor and fitness supply chain has confirmed that stores remain open on Easter for special hours. Stores will be open on Easter Sunday (April 4) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Big Lots: Big Lots has confirmed it will be open on Easter Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- CVS: Expect 24-hour locations to remain open (other locations’ hours will vary). Note that pharmacy hours will vary from regular store hours, so be sure to check ahead of time. The CVS pharmacy generally closes early on Sundays, regardless.
- Home Depot: Home Depot will be open on Easter starting 8 a.m., but will close early — at 6 p.m. Stores always have reduced hours on Sundays, so plan to shop between the usual Sunday hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Starbucks: Some locations will be open, but expect limited hours that vary by location. Many locations will be closed, however, and that includes Starbucks cafes located inside Target stores (which will be closed). Even if your favorite Starbucks is open on Easter, you may not be able to sit at the cafe — many locations are not open for dine-in customers, meaning you’ll have to get your order to-go or via the drive-thru.
- Walgreens: Expect 24-hour locations to remain open on Easter, as they do on all major holidays. If you’re picking up a prescription, be sure to check the pharmacy hours, as these will vary from regular store hours.
- Walmart: Unless it announces otherwise, Walmart will remain open on Easter. This is nothing new — Walmart is generally always open on Easter. It was open in 2020, as well, although hours were reduced due to COVID-19. Walmart is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. at most locations. It might reduce hours for Easter Sunday. Note that, while the main store may be open, other operations (such as the auto care center and pharmacy) will close earlier than the store does. Walmart curbside pickup also closes earlier than the store — at 8 p.m.
Grocery stores:
- Albertsons: Some locations will be open, but hours will vary. Call ahead to confirm your store’s hours.
- Kroger: Some locations will be open. However, hours will be limited at the locations that are open. Be sure to call ahead to see if your preferred store will be open.
- Safeway: Some locations will be open. But shoppers should expect limited hours that vary by location.
- Save A Lot: Save A Lot locations will be open on Easter Sunday. However, hours will vary by store, so shoppers should check ahead at their preferred location.
- Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s stores will be open on Easter Sunday, per the Trader Joe’s website.
- Whole Foods: Whole Foods hasn’t announced its Easter plans for 2021, but stores are generally open on Easter. The only day that stores close completely is Christmas.
Restaurants open for dine-in or take-out/delivery:
- Bonefish Grill
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Fogo de Chao
- Gordon Biersch Brewery
- Logan’s Roadhouse
- Olive Garden
- Ruth’s Chris